FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog overnight; scattered showers possible

FIRST ALERT FOR PATCHY FOG: It is feeling very warm, humid, and tropical tonight, especially in areas that experienced heavier rain on Saturday. These same locations may also have some patchy fog development during the overnight and early morning hours. There could be a few spotty showers or sprinkles overnight. We are tracking some spotty showers over West Alabama, including a more organized band of rain over Marengo, Clarke, and Sumter counties. There is a chance some of this wet weather could lift northeast during the early morning hours if it holds together. The chance for rain will be on the increase tomorrow and scattered showers and thunderstorms increases in coverage. It’s going to remain very humid, which will make it feel hotter at times. Highs will be in the low 80s.

HOW LONG WILL THIS STORMY PATTERN LAST? An upper-level disturbance rotating over the region will keep our area in an unsettled weather pattern through Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain quite numerous through Tuesday, especially during the day. I don’t really see any organized severe weather threat; however, remain weather alert for possible lightning. Forecast data finally shows a surge of less humid air settling in for Wednesday and this will bring an end to the rain chances for a few days. It should feel quite comfy by early Thursday, with lows in the 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane season is here and the only area being monitored at this time is a disturbance over the Bay of Campeche. This system is actually the remnants of a Pacific Tropical System, Beatriz. There is a very low chance for development. If you do have plans to visit the Alabama Gulf Coast, scattered showers and storms will be likely through tomorrow and Monday. So try to get an early start before storms and showers really start ramping up in the afternoon. Join me for a radar update and for more specifics on Sunday’s rain outlook after the game on WBRC.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.