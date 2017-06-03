House fire under investigation in Tarrant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

House fire under investigation in Tarrant

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

Firemen in Tarrant are investigating a fire at a vacant house.

It happened Saturday on Geneva Street at Jackson Boulevard.

Investigators say no injuries have been reported.

