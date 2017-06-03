House fire under investigation in Tarrant

It is feeling very warm, humid, and tropical tonight, especially in areas that experienced heavier rain on Saturday.More >>
It is feeling very warm, humid, and tropical tonight, especially in areas that experienced heavier rain on Saturday.More >>
Firemen in Tarrant are investigating a fire at a vacant house.More >>
Firemen in Tarrant are investigating a fire at a vacant house.More >>
The radar remains very active this afternoon, with scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms.?More >>
The radar remains very active this afternoon, with scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms.?More >>
Rain and thunderstorms began developing along the Gulf Coast early this morning and have continued spreading north into West Alabama during the morning.More >>
Rain and thunderstorms began developing along the Gulf Coast early this morning and have continued spreading north into West Alabama during the morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>