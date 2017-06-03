FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rainy and stormy pattern will linger into the start of next week

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The radar remains very active this afternoon, with scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms. The storms remain below severe levels, however, the threat for heavier rain and lightning will continue. Storms are moving along fairly quickly in a south to north motion. So if a storm does impact your area, it shouldn’t last too long. In fact, the coverage of rain and storms should thin out this evening as we lose the heating of the day. If you are attending events like Rock the South and CityFest in Alabaster, be on the lookout for possible lightning alerts on the Weather App.

UNSETTLED PATTERN THROUGH EARLY WEEK: An upper-level disturbance rotating over the region will keep our area in an unsettled weather pattern for several more days. We will catch breaks tomorrow but there will be numerous scattered storms and showers. I would also be on alert for possible wet weather prior to lunchtime. Monday and Tuesday will be similar days, with scattered pockets of rain and thunder. It won’t rain steadily all day, but most areas will at-least have a passing storm or shower. Highs will be in the low 80s.

DRIER WEATHER RETURNS WEDNESDAY: A dry and less humid air mass is expected to settle into the region by the middle of the week. This will bring a noticeable d rop in humidity levels, with lots of sunshine for the final days of the work-week. I will have more details on how this will impact feels-like temperatures and I will share more specifics on where we could see rain tomorrow. Join me after the game tonight on WBRC.

