Fred: Rain and thunderstorms moving north

Rain and thunderstorms began developing along the Gulf Coast early this morning and have continued spreading north into West Alabama during the morning. More rain will spread across Central Alabama through the day and into Sunday. The best chances for today will be in the south and northwest as southerly winds continue to pump Gulf moisture over the region.

Rain will spread north and east during the day. With the heating of the day, those showers will increase. By late afternoon higher rain chances continue especially near the Alabama-Mississippi state line as a warm front moves north resulting in another increase in rain chances after 4 pm, meaning scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. More summer-like time hit and miss showers and storms will also continue in the northeast through much of the evening. Rain chances decrease late tonight with the loss of daytime heating but the higher rain chances still remain in the west through midnight.

Overnight, another disturbance will move through ahead of the front and may increase rain chances in the northwest. Rain chances are on the rise again Sunday morning and continue into Monday with rain heavy at times which could increase the chance for localized flooding.

A cold front will move south approaching the Tennessee Valley Monday pushing the warmer air south Monday night into Tuesday but ahead of the front more widespread rain is possible and with an unstable air mass in place, there may be more thunderstorm development, but storms should still be below severe limits. The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall. By Tuesday night, the front pushes south of our area ending the rain chances. Northerly winds will then move in bringing n cooler and drier conditions for the second half of the week.

