UPDATE: Inmate in custody after leaving Columbiana job site - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Inmate in custody after leaving Columbiana job site

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Mendez Davis (Source: ADOC) Christopher Mendez Davis (Source: ADOC)
COLUMBIANA, AL (WBRC) -

An inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning is back in custody. 

Christopher Mendez Davis,33, left a job location in Columbiana around 2:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. 

He was arrested in Sylacauga at 7:15 a.m. without incident. 

He is serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree robbery at the Childersburg Work Release Center and will face escape charges. 

