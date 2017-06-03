UPDATE: Inmate in custody after leaving Columbiana job site

An inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning is back in custody.

Christopher Mendez Davis,33, left a job location in Columbiana around 2:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He was arrested in Sylacauga at 7:15 a.m. without incident.

He is serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree robbery at the Childersburg Work Release Center and will face escape charges.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.