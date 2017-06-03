Inmate escapes from Shelby Co. work release location - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Mendez Davis (Source: ADOC) Christopher Mendez Davis (Source: ADOC)
COLUMBIANA, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning. 

Christopher Mendez Davis,33, left a job location in Columbiana around 2:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 9-inches who weighs 150-pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

He is serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree robbery at the Childersburg Work Release Center. 

Anyone with any information regarding Davis' whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

