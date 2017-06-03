Inmate escapes from Shelby Co. work release location

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.

Christopher Mendez Davis,33, left a job location in Columbiana around 2:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 9-inches who weighs 150-pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree robbery at the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Anyone with any information regarding Davis' whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.