Fred: Weekend thunderstorms likely

Once again, more rain across Central Alabama through Saturday and Sunday. The best chances for today will be in the south and northwest as southerly winds continue to pump Gulf moisture over the region. Showers already moving in along the Gulf Coast will stream into the Southwest after 10 a.m. and then spread north and east during the day. With the heating of the day, those showers will increase.

By late afternoon higher rain chances continue especially near the Alabama/Mississippi state line as a warm front moves north resulting in increasing rain chances after 4 pm, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. More summer-like time hit and miss showers and storms will also continue in the northeast. Rain chances decrease after sunset with the loss of daytime heating but the higher rain chances still remain in the west through Midnight.

Overnight another disturbance will move through ahead of the front and may increase rain chances in the northwest. Rain chances will again increase Sunday morning. Rain chances increase both Sunday and Monday with rain heavy at times which could increase the chance for localized flooding. A cold front will move south approaching the Tennessee Valley Monday a cold front pushes the warmer air south Monday night into Tuesday leading to more widespread rain and with an unstable air mass in place, there may be more thunderstorm development, but storms should still be below severe limits. The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall. By Tuesday night, the front pushes south of our area ending the rain chances. Northerly winds will then move in bringing in cooler and drier conditions for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.