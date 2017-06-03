Bessemer City High School employees on paid leave after misconduct allegations surface over student grade reports

Allegations of employee misconduct within the Bessemer City School system.

Friday afternoon, Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart sent out a brief statement saying the city's board of education recently received information about allegations of employee misconduct as it relates to student grade reports at Bessemer City High School Stewart says those three unnamed employees are on paid administrative leave.

The State Department of Education has been notified about this investigation.

As far as how high up the chain this goes, we don't know yet and we don't know the extent of what allegedly took place at the high school. The school district is keeping things close to the vest as the investigation continues.



