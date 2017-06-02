Residents concerned to see crime increase in Crestline

Break-ins, burglaries, and stolen cars. People living in Crestline are concerned with safety in the community.

Neighbors say that people are installing security systems and cameras into their home after seeing such an increase in crime in such a small amount of time. Residents are saying enough is enough and they are doing something about it.

Will Koepsel is a Crestline Resident and he says, "So for us, this is alarming because you don't really see many cops driving around here at all."

That is something the neighborhood association has asked Birmingham Police to increase and they have also asked what homeowners can do.

Hunter Williams is the Crestline Neighborhood Association President and he says the neighborhoods should try to help the police too. "Figure out ways that we can assist them as a community and as a neighborhood with information, reporting suspicious people anything like that we could do to help curve what is going on," Williams explains.

We reached out to the East precinct today to ask about those increased patrols and I was unable to get in touch with them.

