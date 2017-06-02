First Alert: Storms possible Saturday afternoon

If you have plans for the weekend, you will need to stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app to track rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Most of Saturday morning should be dry with afternoon thunderstorms developing between 2pm and 7pm. In areas where we're not seeing rain, expect partly sunny skies. High temperatures again will reach the mid 80s.

If you're heading to the Alabaster CityFest, be prepared with the rain gear for the afternoon. The evening should be mostly dry.

First Alert: Sunday looks mostly wet during the afternoon and night. Rain chances will climb after 1pm. Expect periods of heavy rain and occasional thunder. We're not expecting organized severe storms, but some thunderstorms could produce intense lightning, heavy rainfall, and brief gusty winds. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. Rain chances will remain fairly high Sunday evening and again on Monday.

A pattern change is coming. We'll see the return of sunshine on Tuesday with much lower rain chances. Highs will reach the lower 80s with low rain chances. Right now Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and comfortable.

