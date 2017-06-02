Walker Co. husband, wife dead in murder-suicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Walker Co. husband, wife dead in murder-suicide

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick says a husband and wife are dead after an early morning murder-suicide Friday on Sipsey Road.

The deceased are identified as Steven and Deborah Banks.

Vick says the two were arguing when the husband shot his wife several times. He then shot himself.

