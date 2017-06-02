Eagle Scouts renovate patio at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Mason Strachan and others cut the ribbon to the newest edition to Tuscaloosa's VA Medical Center on Friday.

Veterans fell in line to see a brand new patio built by the boy scouts.

"They've done so much for everyone in our country, and it's just something I can do for these few," Strachan said.

Strachan wanted to become an eagle scout. That process included doing community service projects.

He and other boy scouts asked veterans what improvements they'd like to have on their outdoor patio.

"I got a few of them and asked them what they wanted, and they said tomato plants was one of their main things, and they wanted shade, so we built the pergola up," Strachan added.

Three boy scout troops and Strachan's dad and uncle all chipped in.

"It just means so much to them to know that they're not forgotten. That the community as a whole knows you love them and appreciate their service," VA spokesman Damon Stevenson said.

The patio improvement project was the last step Strachan had to take before becoming an eagle scout. He also learned a valuable lesson in the process.

"It gives you responsibility and it gives you a chance to do something for somebody else," Strachan said.



