Inside the BJCC, the headquarters for the Senior Games, activity is already hopping. But getting to this location to see it could be a little slower this weekend.

"The city has done a great job of talking about it and preparing everybody for it,” says Katie McCormack, Marketing and Communications Assistant with the Senior Games.

"It" is the closing of the 17th Street North exit. ALDOT officials closed it down Wednesday night as part of a major bridge replacement project.

"The first day went well. We had some congestion, but not any more than normal,” Gary Smith, a construction engineer with ALDOT. But the traffic could get thicker this weekend with the Senior Games Steel City Jazz Fest going on.

One of the detour points is 22nd Street which dumps both east and westbound travelers right in front of the BJCC, very close to both events. But ALDOT officials suggest going just a little farther north to avoid some congestion.

“We'd like to encourage motorists to sue the Carraway Boulevard exit which would put you off at Sixth Avenue north and you can get back to 17th Street that way with little traffic as of now,” Smith says.

We're excited about all the improvements that are happening and we haven't seen any major delays. It's going to take a little longer to get in but luckily getting out of the BJCC won't be a problem for anybody,” says McCormack.

She says the majority of the Senior Games athletes will be in town between June 6 and 11, so they are expecting a little more of a delay then. But both she and ALDOT suggest planning an alternate route ahead, giving yourself a little extra time, and keep an eye on social media for any potential changes.

