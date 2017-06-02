Water safety a concern after deadly week on waterways

Water safety is a major concern in the wake of a deadly week on Alabama waterways. A father and his 3-year-old son died in a kayak accident on the Coosa River. On Thursday, two men died in a boat collision in Jefferson County.

Experienced fishermen are on Lay Lake preparing for a weekend competition. They know how to handle themselves on the water, but they see others who don't.

"There is a lot of inexperience. A lot of people don't know how to operate their boats very well," said Nickolas Retka from Minnesota.

Alabama waterways are busy this time of year. "From Memorial Day to Labor Day, you are going to see activity on our lakes," Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel said.

Daniel said boaters, like everyone on the highway, need to know the rules of waterways. "As a vessel operator, you are required to say one side or the other. You are required to yield at certain times to other vessels," Daniel said.

Trooper Daniel stresses boaters need to not speed on the lake, not drink while driving a boat, and be aware of your surroundings. "when you operate a boat in certain areas, things we think would be visible to you would not be visible. Sometimes people can disappear right in front of you," said Daniel.

Daniel adds boaters should have company so they can help spot other boaters. You are advised to keep your lights on if night is approaching.

"Especially if they are not using safety lights. Navigational lights. Every boater should have their lights on so people can see them as well," Retka said.

Another bit of advice is to have the kill switch for your boat attached to you so if you get thrown from the boat the engine will turn off.

The exact cause of Thursday night's boating accident remains under investigation.

