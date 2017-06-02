National Senior Games now underway in Birmingham

Thousands of senior athletes are in Birmingham as the National Senior Games are underway and will last until June 15.

The National Senior Games started in 1987 in St. Louis. It has grown into a 19 sport event that happens every two years.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to take part. Family and friends are expected add another 18,000 visitors to Birmingham.

Gail Brown is 79 years young and from Florida. She has taken part in 10 senior games.

"I'm an athlete and at my age, we can still play. You know, we can still compete and I played a lot of different sports," Brown said.

Brown joins others in a popular sport: Pickelball. It's sort of like tennis. 54-year-old Sylvia Whitehouse loves it. "The court is a little bit smaller than a tennis court. You can move. It's very cardiovascular. It's fun. It's fitness. It's social," Whitehouse said.

Many of the people here come from across the country. They see the games as a way to compete, but also send a message to themselves and others.

"It’s absolutely inspirational because it's our fountain of youth. You have to come active. You have to remain active in order to have the best quality of life," said Pam Shorr with Willow Valley Communities, a senior living center in Pennsylvania.

Certainly the senior games is going to mean a lot of athletes, family, and fans here in Birmingham, and that is a big economic impact and a big boost to the city's sport's image. The biggest impact may be its inspiration: Getting old doesn't mean your life is over, it's just getting started.

For details about the games, check out their website: http://www.nsga.com/

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.