2017 Amazon Fire Contest Rules

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201. The promotion begins at 9:00am Monday June 5, 2017. Entries must be received by Sunday June 25, 2017 at 11:55pm. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to FOX6 WBRC and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for contacting winners and for directional demographic research. There’s no purchase necessary to win.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston, who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WBRC, LLC, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address per day will be accepted, multiple submissions from a single email in a single day will be disqualified.

How to Enter. There is one (1) ways to enter this promotion. Beginning on Monday June 5, 2017 at 9:00am individuals can visit the WBRC FOX6 News Facebook Page and select the Amazon Fire Contest and complete the form. Entries must be received by Sunday June 25, 2017 at 11:55pm in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WBRC-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WBRC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WBRC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Social Media. To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, Vine, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tumblr, FourSquare, Instagram, Pinterest, Meetup, or Spotify (“Social Media Site(s)”), or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites, and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites, third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s).

Prize(s). Five (5) prize will be awarded. Winners will receive one (1) Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Approximate retail value is $39.99.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be selected by random drawing. Winners will be notified via email supplied during entry process on or about Monday June 26, 2017.

Odds of Winning. Odds of being a prize winner depends on the number of entries received.

Prize Limitations: Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner of the Competition must claim prize by Friday July 14, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture state issued identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute a release and affidavit of eligibility at the station located at 1720 Valley View Drive Birmingham, AL 35209 on normal business days between 8:30AM – 4:00PM by Friday July 14, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Friday July 14, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WBRC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WBRC-TV if WBRC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WBRC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering you completely release Facebook from any and all responsibility.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBRC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBRC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to P.O. Box 6, Birmingham, AL between June 26, 2017 through July 28, 2017.