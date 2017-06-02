Mountain Brook man recounts early morning home invasion

Mountain Brook police are looking for three suspects who broke into a home on Mill Springs Road early Friday morning.

The victim, Trey Cole, says he was asleep on his couch after working the night shift, when he woke up around 3:30 a.m. He'd heard someone close the back door of his home.

When he looked up, he says he saw three teens, faces covered, pointing guns at him. On his chest were three dots. One green and two red.

As an army veteran who's been shot at before, Cole knew to stay calm and give the thieves what they wanted.

Cole quickly told the robbers his wallet was on the shelf. They took it and his phone.

While the smaller of the three seemed most agitated, Cole says the larger one was the voice of reason telling everyone there was no need for violence.

They eventually told Cole to go wait in another room. He did so, counted to 10, came out, but the teens had fled.

In all, he says the robbery lasted only about two minutes, if that.

While police continue to look for the suspects, Cole wonders if the three guys that robbed him are the same ones who stole his neighbor's wallet out of their car.

Cole calls the thieves' actions pretty bold, considering the way out of his neighborhood is not the best.

He also says at night his house is lit up with lots of security lights.

Cole says he doesn't have a security alarm, but that's about to change now.

