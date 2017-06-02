Birmingham PD: 1 dead following shooting on 9th Ave. N. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: 1 dead following shooting on 9th Ave. N.

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that occurred on 9th Avenue North.

One person was killed.

Police say five teenagers were involved in the shooting.

Check back for updates as we gather additional information.

