Consumer Alert: A new twist in work-from-home scams

A new twist on the work-from-home schemes make them harder to detect. A reporter found that conmen are getting more efficient and sophisticated.

"Seemed ideal to me to try and earn a little extra money. I have quite a big family," said Gary, a fraud victim.

Gary, like most parents, thought a few extra hundred dollars each month would help. So, he decided to look for a part-time job he could do at home.

"I had my resume out there and you get approached by these people online that they saw your resume and respond, so I did, and it looked pretty legit as far as this company is concerned," said Gary.

He applied for an online manager job where he would receive packages and then post the items online to sell.

Gary received a percentage each sale, the rest was wire to his employer.

"It worked pretty well, I was thinking I was doing an honest job," Gary explained.

Until he got a knock at the door from postal inspectors who told home he was using counterfeit postage, which is a federal offense.

"That was a complete shock. Turns out this company was not paying for the postage. In some way or another, I felt really, really bad," Gary said.

He sent more than 500 packages over a year span and believed the company was legitimate because of its efficient systems.

"The criminal enterprise is becoming more and more organized and sophisticated to the level where they are actually running websites where these new re-shippers will login into the website and then they will see all of the list of packages that they are expected to be getting in the next day or two days," said Jeff Long, U.S. Postal Inspector.

In addition, Gary was being paid. Most reshipping schemes unravel after a short period of time because victims never receive payment for their work.

"He thought he had a legitimate business and he was keeping excellent business records," said Long.

Bottom line, before you enter into any employment position ask yourself, is this too good to be true?

"In 26 years of being an inspector, I have not come across one single instance of a legitimate reshipping case. It doesn’t happen," Long continued.

Postal inspectors warn consumers considering jobs they have learned about online to do some research. You can check the Better Business Bureau or state attorney general to see if there are complaints about a company.

