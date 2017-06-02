Don't say this to cancer patients

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that occurred on 9th Avenue North.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that occurred on 9th Avenue North.More >>
Rain chances will be especially high through the early evening on Friday.More >>
Rain chances will be especially high through the early evening on Friday.More >>
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.More >>
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet conditions for many counties to the west of I-65 and this trend will continue Friday afternoon.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet conditions for many counties to the west of I-65 and this trend will continue Friday afternoon.More >>