Man arrested for trafficking meth in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday.

Deputies found two handguns, a rifle, 37.9 grams of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of GHB, and drug paraphernalia. 34-year-old Matthew Thomas Cook was present at the residence and was arrested.

Cook has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail being held on a $100,300 bond.

His arrest is due to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in southern parts of Jefferson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

