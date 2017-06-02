Man arrested for trafficking meth in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet conditions for many counties to the west of I-65 and this trend will continue Friday afternoon.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet conditions for many counties to the west of I-65 and this trend will continue Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Mountain Brook authorities are searching for three suspects in an early morning armed robbery.More >>
Mountain Brook authorities are searching for three suspects in an early morning armed robbery.More >>
Spotty showers remain in our forecast for today.More >>
Spotty showers remain in our forecast for today.More >>