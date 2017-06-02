Jill: Tracking wet conditions across west Alabama

FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet conditions for many counties to the west of I-65 and this trend will continue Friday afternoon. Counties to the west of I-65 will see a 70 percent for rain and storms and areas east will see the coverage of rain up to 30 percent.

THREATS: Locally heavy rainfall that could cause ponding on roads and minor flooding.



It looks like the greatest rain chances will occur before Free Friday Flicks and the Pell City Block Party. Keep up with radar trends though through the First Alert Weather app. Also, be sure to tune in to The Four and I’ll have a much better idea as to whether we will see rain or shine for the start of the evening events.



Saturday morning starts off mostly cloudy, dry and with areas of fog. If you are going to Cullman to see Rock the South or to Alabaster for CityFest, I just recommend checking the WBRC First Alert Weather app from time to time, especially if you see clouds growing around you and skies darken. The coverage of showers and storms will reach 30 percent during the afternoon hours. More areas will stay rain free. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and it will be on the sticky side.



On Sunday morning, showers start to develop and then we will see the greatest coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Bring rain gear if you’ll be at Vulcan’s 113th Birthday Bash! The coverage of rain on both Sunday and Monday morning will be up to 30 percent and then to 60 percent both afternoons.



Unsettled weather persists through early Tuesday before a cold front finally sends the muggy and stormy conditions south. Dry and comfy by Wednesday!



Tracking rain and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

