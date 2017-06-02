3 armed men sought in early morning Mountain Brook robbery

Mountain Brook authorities are searching for three suspects in an early morning armed robbery.

Three men with handguns entered a home in the 3500 block of Mills Springs Road around 3:30 a.m. The suspects are described as black men in dark masks and dark clothing, according to an email from the police department.

The suspects left the home going in an unknown direction after taking the resident's wallet.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Mountain Brook Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-879-0486.

