Mickey: Hit and miss showers through next Tuesday

Spotty showers remain in our forecast for today. Expect highs in the mid-80s and East winds around 5 mph.

Our computer models are having a difficult time with rain chances for the weekend, but I would recommend holding onto an umbrella until Tuesday.

Finally, a cold front is expected to push this stalled wet weather system out of Alabama by next Wednesday. It's expected to be a mild front, not bringing much cooler air, but it is expected to be drier through next weekend.

If you're planning on going to the Pell City Block Party, Alabaster City Fest, or Rock the South just take some rain gear with you. I wouldn't cancel plans to attend, as any showers will likely be short lived.

Have a great weekend...hope to see ya next week!

