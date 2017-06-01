Friends and family remember missing Pickens County man found dead

A Pickens County man missing since last week's body found was found in a local river. Investigators are not sure how he got there, but don't suspect foul play.

Prayer and sticking together is how Josh Cooley's friends and family said they’re trying to cope with his loss. But through it all his girlfriend Amy Donahue said they are appreciative of the overwhelming support they've received.

“We thank the people who've tried to look for Josh or have reached out to us on Facebook,” said Donahue.

36-year-old Josh Cooley Donahue said was loved by many and known for his smile.

“When we first found out he was gone we didn't believe it,” said Donahue.

Cooley had been missing since last Saturday. Authorities found his car near Sipsey River Sunday, but Josh didn't turn up in the river until yesterday.

“There is a lot of unanswered questions but we are glad that he has been found,” said Donahue.

Giving them closure, so they can try and move on by focusing on the good-hearted man Amy said Josh was.

“He would just take the shirt off his back to help anybody,” said Donahue.

Including his coast guard friends which an emotional Amy read a thoughtful post from one of them.

“I write this vividly because of those moments I felt at home. We hope that God just took him home immediately and there was no pain. I can't help to be sadden of the thought that I lost a member of my family. Those closest to Josh are in my prayers,” said Donahue.

There is a go fund me account set up to help with expenses to support Cooley's three children.

You can find that link here: https://www.gofundme.com/joshua-cooleys-memorial-fund

