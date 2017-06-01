J-P: Spotty showers, storms expected Friday

Friday should be mostly sunny with only a few scattered storms during the heat of the day. Highs will reach around 86 degrees. If you're heading up to Rock the South in Cullman, the weather should be mostly dry with only limited rain chances through the evening. The weather is also looking good for the Pell City Block Party.

Saturday will be mainly dry and warm with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s during the afternoon with rain chances around 30-percent during the afternoon and evening. It will be a good idea to remain weather alert for lightning. This time of year lightning is one of the biggest dangers. This is good news for Alabaster CityFest.

First Alert: Rain chances will climb on Sunday afternoon and evening. The weather should be mostly dry during the morning hours with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon/evening. The best advice is to make sure you do your outdoor activities during the morning hours. At this point, I think Monday may likely be our best day for rain and storms.

Milder temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with the return of sunshine and limited rain chances.

