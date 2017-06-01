Homes having structural issues after drought

While we are no longer in the severe drought that we were in a few months ago, the drought could still cause serious problems for you.

Contractors are staying busy trying to fix the problems at homes in our area. Experts say some homes are not sitting like they were before. The drought caused foundations to shift.

David Carysle is a structural engineer and he says, "During the height of the drought, we had houses that moved from one week to the next. It was so severe the movement was so rapid."

If you don't catch these issues early, it could cost you thousands of dollars. "This drought caused buildings that have been stable for over fifty years to move," Carysle states.

The conditions that we had caused the clay ground to start shrinking causing homes to settle. "Sometimes the soil under the center of the house dries more than the soil around the outside of the house. So you wind up with significant floor slope and doors out of square, cracks in the walls and the ceilings on the inside of the house because of the center portion dropping compared to the foundation walls," Carysle explains.

Getting it fixed will cost you, but waiting to get it fixed will make that price tag only go up. Garland Caudle is a contractor and has been working on several houses that were damaged during the drought. "It could be a couple thousand dollars. We have done a lot of jobs. We have done a lot of jobs that are tenfold on that price where it is very severe. Some were about $30,000," Garland states.

"Other things that can happen the sewer lines can break water lines can break as the house moves and the soil shrinks," Carysle explains.

So, it is best to have a structural engineer come and check this out so if there are problems you can catch them early.

