Are 'going out of business' sales really worth it?

They can be hard to pass up - signs advertising 'closing soon' or '30-40-50 percent off'. But will you really save money if you take part?

“You can certainly find deals, but buyer beware,” says Dr. Darin White, with Samford University’s Brock School of Business.

He says sometimes, including during going out of business sales, stores will do what's called "price anchoring".

“The merchandise will come in and they'll mark it up significantly, then turn around and put it on sale. And in reality, the customer's not really getting a deal,” he explains.

That's why he says you shouldn't make an emotional purchase, but do your homework, even right there in the store.

Use your smart phone to scan the bar code, then compare pricing on line.

“You have to have a good idea of what you'll be paying to know whether or not you're getting a good deal.” That’s advice from Judy Woodward Bates who is also known as the Bargainomics Lady.

She says a real deal starts with at least 50-percent off. However, she rarely buys anything less than 75 to 90 percent off.

When it comes to going out of business sales, timing can make a big difference. “The later you shop, the poorer the selection, but the better the deal. But if there's specific things you're after, you need to get in there and get it before it's gone,” she advises.

“There are definitely deals to be had. But buyer beware: really do your homework and make sure you're really getting the deal you think you're getting,” White adds.

