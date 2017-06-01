UPDATE: One dead, one missing after boats collide at Bankhead Lake

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County. ALEA says Marine Patrol Troopers responded to the scene.

No additional information is available yet

Update Bankhead Lake: Marine Patrol now advises one confirmed fatality & one missing. #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 2, 2017

