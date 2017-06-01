UPDATE: One dead, one missing after boats collide at Bankhead Lake

Friday should be mostly sunny with only a few scattered storms during the heat of the day. Highs will reach around 86 degrees.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Religious leaders are calling upon churches to donate money to Stillman College during Sunday services.More >>
If you want Chilton County peaches, you better get them now. "It's the worst thing that could ever happen to Chilton County this year", said Linda Cleckler.More >>
It's a big time athletic event for the Magic City. The Senior Games kicks off Friday in Birmingham. The National Senior Games Association is expected to bring in about 10,500 athletes, and that's not counting family and fans.More >>
