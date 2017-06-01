UPDATE: One dead, one missing after boats collide at Bankhead La - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: One dead, one missing after boats collide at Bankhead Lake

By Drew Dover, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC) (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
(Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC) (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County. ALEA says Marine Patrol Troopers responded to the scene.

No additional information is available yet, but stay with WBRC for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly