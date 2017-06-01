UPDATE: Men killed in Bankhead Lake boat collision identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Men killed in Bankhead Lake boat collision identified

By Drew Dover, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC) (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says two people dead and after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The first victim, 58-year-old Anthony Leon Burts of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Charles Anthony Krauth, an 88-year-old Bessemer man, was also pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m.

All others involved are now accounted for. 

The incident happened in western Jefferson County. ALEA says Marine Patrol Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol searched for a missing person in the water Thursday night. 

A staging area for authorities was set up near Clevenger's Marina.

