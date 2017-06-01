UPDATE: Men killed in Bankhead Lake boat collision identified

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says two people dead and after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The first victim, 58-year-old Anthony Leon Burts of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Charles Anthony Krauth, an 88-year-old Bessemer man, was also pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m.

All others involved are now accounted for.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County. ALEA says Marine Patrol Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol searched for a missing person in the water Thursday night.

A staging area for authorities was set up near Clevenger's Marina.

MP investigating a two vessel, two fatality collision tonight on Warrior River near Clevenger's Marina. All persons have been accounted for. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.