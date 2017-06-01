UPDATE: 2 dead after boats collide at Bankhead Lake

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says two people dead and after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

All others involved are now accounted for.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County. ALEA says Marine Patrol Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol searched for a missing person in the water Thursday night.

A staging area for authorities was set up near Clevenger's Marina.

No other information has been released, including the identity of the victim or the cause of the incident.

