Two dead after boat collision on Bankhead Lake

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two people are dead after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County.

No additional information is available yet, but stay with WBRC for updates.

Marine Patrol Troopers are responding to a two vessel collision on Bankhead Lake. There are two confirmed fatalities. #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.