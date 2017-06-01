Two dead after boat collision on Bankhead Lake - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two dead after boat collision on Bankhead Lake

By Drew Dover, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two people are dead after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.

The incident happened in western Jefferson County.

