Family drug court called a success by judge

Jefferson County Family Court Judge Alan Summers believes there is no question the Family Drug Court, also called Family Wellness, is a success.

“It’s not drug treatment. It’s a complete overhaul of their whole life,” Judge Summers said as a graduation ceremony was held Thursday for the latest graduates of the 18 month program that includes drug rehabilitation, parenting classes, and employment coaching.

“We can’t remove them from their environment, and we respect that,” Judge Summers said. “We equip them with the tools to go in that environment and combat it, stand their ground and stay healthy for their children.”

The program, which has seen 101 graduates since 2010, has only seen two people return to Family Court due to drug use. Before the drug court program, Judge Summers said the numbers of return cases were dramatically higher.

LaVina Dearman was one of Thursday’s graduates. Eighteen months ago the mother of four said she would smoke pot four to six times a day.

“I was trying to pass the drug test without stopping smoking,” Dearman said. “They knew what I was doing. I was trying to cheat the system.”

Going through the 18 month program allowed her to end her drug use, get custody of her children again and live life with a new attitude.

“The program has humbled me. It has made me a better person. A better mother,” Dearman said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.