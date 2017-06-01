Response to U.S. withdrawal from climate change agreement

“Very disappointed.” That was the response from the executive director of the Birmingham-based GASP organization on news of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

“Withdrawing is basically abdicating our role as a leader in climate change and climate solutions,” Michael Hanson said.

GASP is a group that works to reduce air pollution through education and advocacy.

Hanson said the president’s decision will have dramatic effects on the environment, economy, and health.

Not so, said former Republican state legislator Paul DeMarco, who cheered the decision.

“He wants a deal that is fair to the citizens of the U.S.,” DeMarco said. “The president made it clear he would re-negotiate a deal that is fair with the U.S., good for the economy and does not over regulate.”

