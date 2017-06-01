New sports medicine center to UAB?

It has the potential to attract people to UAB not just from Alabama, or even the country, but from all over the globe.



"We feel like we've got the potential here to do it better here than anywhere else," said State Representative Jack Williams, who is also a big UAB supporter.



Williams is one of those helping UAB Coach Bill Clark with his idea of creating a top of the line facility that will deal with everything from sports injuries, to rehab, to even teaching proper techniques to players, where maybe they won't end up there.



"How do you prevent an injury," said Williams.



No question, UAB is already a leader in the medical community as it stands right now. Williams feels that adding this particular brand to it's portfolio only makes sense.



"If we do this right, it's got the potential to be an international center. We could establish ourselves prior to the world games coming in 2021 as the place that top tier athletes around the world come," he said.



There are 3 to 4 sites being considered, assuming the project moves forward.



If it does, the possibilities are endless not just for the school but for the surrounding area.



"To do something that could have a tremendous economic impact for the entire city and region," said Williams.

