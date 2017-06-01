'Revenge Porn' addressed in new sex offender law

Sexting - the sending of nude photos to someone’s phone through a text message. Law enforcement officials say it's growing at an alarming rate these days, especially among kids as young as elementary and middle school.

“If I were guessing, I would say close to half of middle schoolers have sent or received nude pictures of their classmates,” says Lt. Mike Yarborough with the Jefferson County's Sheriff Office.

Taking a nude photo of someone under 17, sending and receiving it, can fall under the child pornography laws. But now, a new concept - revenge porn - many times used when a couple breaks up and someone wants to get back at a former partner.

A bill signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey this week now makes the first offense of what's known as non-consensual pornography, a misdemeanor on the first offense and a class C felony thereafter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Yarborough says the law likely won't reduce the amount of sexting going on. But he hopes it will cause more people to report it. “Once someone receives a picture like that, hopefully it'll change what they do with it and their way of thinking,” says Yarborough. “The word of advice is don't take any pictures with your phone that you wouldn't want your mother to see, or your grandparents."

