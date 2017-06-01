Lower Beer tax revenue hurting Tuscaloosa City employees and others

Beer tax revenues have fizzled out recently in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says that it is hurting Tuscaloosa employees and others who get financial bonuses and money from the tax. Tuscaloosa's population is rising but beer tax revenue has been down five straight years.

Northport and Tuscaloosa County employees also get money from beer taxes towards bonuses. Maddox says they must find out why this is happening.

"It was really stunning yesterday just to see the precipitous fall over the last few years especially when you consider our increase in population and knowing that a large portion of that is university related," Maddox told WBRC.

He says staffs from both cities and the Tuscaloosa County Probate office could discuss the issue in coming weeks.



