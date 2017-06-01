Religious leaders are calling upon churches to donate money to Stillman College during Sunday services.

Stillman College represents an aspect and an outreach of the gospel in educating people. So we're proud to do it. And we believe our faith calls us to do what we are here to do," according to Dr. Joseph Scrivner, a Stillman administrator and Pastor of Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church.

He was one of several pastors and church leaders who explained why helping Stillman financially was the right thing to do.

"The faith community is throwing their support behind Stillman College," Pastor Jeff Cammon from St. Paul AME Zion Church explained.

"Stillman has been part of the fabric of Tuscaloosa for well over 100 years. It's been a vital part of the spiritual fabric of the town as well as an economic fabric. It's important that Stillman continue here," John Kearns with Christ Harbor United Methodist Church added.

Stillman College is deep in debt and loans taken out over the years have come due.

"We don't expect to raise everything Stillman needs this coming Sunday. We do want to raise a commitment in the community to Stillman," Pastor Schmitt Moore of Bethel Baptist Church went on to say.

Churches and others interested in helping Stillman College can send checks to:

Stillman College, Office of Institutional Advancement

Attention: Luanne Baker or Luvenia Caine

3601 Stillman Boulevard Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401

