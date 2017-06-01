Hurricane season is coming

The Hurricane season for the Atlantic kicks off Thursday and lasts until November 30.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center said Thursday there could be up to 17 named storms and possibly up to nine hurricanes in the Atlantic.

"National Hurricane center and NOAA put out a forecast but we advise that you don't pay attention to that. It only takes one storm," Jim Stefkovich said.

Steffkovich is the meteorologist with the Alabama State Emergency Management Agency. Stefkovich says hurricanes can form quickly and move on shore causing a lot of damage. "Hurricane Ivan produced 80 to 90 mile per hour winds all the way from Demopolis to Montgomery and then northward all the way into Tennessee 60 mile per hour wind gusts."

The state EMA teamed with FEMA over the last couple of days and staged a hurricane coordinated response. The agency advises people to prepare for any weather threat. It's been over a decade since Alabama took a direct hit form a hurricane and that fact has emergency management officials worried.

"People's memory of weather situations tend to be short sighted unless they have been through a horrific event. So we are concerned about complacency but now is the time to think about things and be prepared to act," said Stefkovich.

The Alabama EMA advises people prepare to have clothes, batteries, and food that is non-perishable that could last for three days.

