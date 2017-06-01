Peach crops are not so juicy this year

If you want Chilton County peaches, you better get them now.

"It's the worst thing that could ever happen to Chilton County this year", said Linda Cleckler.

Headley's Big Peach has been at its current location off of I-65 for 21 years. Cleckler, the manager of the produce store, said the mild weather earlier this year and then two days of frost in mid-March damaged this year’s peach crop.

"When it hit, it wiped out not only peaches but the trees. It killed the trees", said Cleckler.

One farmer said only about 20-percent of their peach crop survived. Cleckler said there will be less peaches available and that is going to be bad news for some of her customers.

"My normal regular customers from up north get peaches to can and freeze. They want bushels. Boxes. We are not going to have that this year.”

In fact, Cleckler says she will be selling peaches in four quart baskets instead of eight quarts. She has also had to go up on the price. Supplies are expected to be really low by July. Normally her peaches make it to Labor Day.

Most are hoping for a better winter and peach crop next year, but Chilton County's supply problem may not be solved by then. "Most people are looking to push up trees and replant and that is going to be hard on these older farmers cause peaches take five years to produce", said Cleckler.

