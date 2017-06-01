Senior games kick off in the Magic City

It's a big time athletic event for the Magic City. The Senior Games kicks off Friday in Birmingham. The National Senior Games Association is expected to bring in about 10,500 athletes, and that's not counting family and fans.

Volunteers are critical for the event which is expected to last for almost two weeks. But Birmingham Mayor William Bell said the city needs more volunteers to pull off the sporting event.

"We have a lot of volunteers who are coming forward. We need more volunteers to make sure the experience for both the athletes and fans is a great one full of the great southern hospitality that we have here," said Bell

The National Senior Games Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement. The games are a 19-sport biennial competition for men and women 50 and over.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.