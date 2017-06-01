3 arrested in Cullman for drug possession

Left to Right: Justin Bernard Gilbreath, Wondlas Mark Givens, and Roger Dale Marks. (Source: Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Three men have been arrested following a search warrant on County Road 1030 in the Jones Chapel community.

Agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) arrested Justin Bernard Gilbreath, Wondlas Mark Givens, and Roger Dale Marks of Jones Chapel.

Gilbreath and Givens were charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the 1st degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Marks was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“I would like to thank the citizens for their tips on these suspects because we take a proactive approach in finding the drug dealers and putting them in jail,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry, “I would like to thank CNET and the deputies who worked on this case.”

