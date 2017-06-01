Ensley shooting leaves 1 wounded - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Ensley shooting leaves 1 wounded

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Avenue V in Ensley.

The victim was shot multiple times in the legs by two unknown black males, according to police.

The victim was transported to UAB hospital. No one is in custody at this time.

Check back for information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly