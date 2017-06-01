Editorial: Karma

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, June 1, 2017:

How far is too far when it comes to comedy? How far can one push the envelope before stepping over the line?

Kathy Griffin’s “comedic” bit showcasing the decapitated head of President Trump went too far. Her failed attempt at humor was disgusting and she deserves what comes of it. No matter what your opinion of the current president, anything related to beheading is beyond comprehension of being funny.

In an online apology, Griffin stated, “I am just now seeing the reactions to these images” and then goes on to apologize. The problem is she is only apologizing because of the outcry from both Trump supporters, including his family and those not necessarily in the president’s corner.

Sadly, Kathy Griffin thought this was funny. I wonder how funny she thinks it is now with Griffin being cut from future CNN employment and the loss of an endorsement deal?

Karma is an interesting thing.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.