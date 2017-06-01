2 brothers arrested after stealing property from a residence in Etowah Co.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin says two Attalla men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred at a residence in the Whorton Bend community.

The men are brothers and are identified as 35-year-old Derick Ray-Warren Freeman and 33-year-old Waylon Matthew Freeman.

Entrekin says both men are charged with one count of first-degree receiving stolen property.

The brothers were in possession of a stolen Fender Jaguar electric guitar, Alvarez acoustic guitar, Fender Stratocaster Texas Special electric guitar, Sony PS4, Sony PS3 and guitar case, according to police.

Both men are being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond each.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.