Judy Bates - the Bargainomics Lady - joined us with a few ways to save money!

She says Blair.com and their associated websites like Haband, Old Pueblo Traders, and Bedford Fair have had a number of clearance sales lately and Judy has gotten in on several of them. She found a $24.99 top on sale for $3.67 and found a free shipping code, too. No matter what website or store you're shopping, always check RetailMeNot.com for discounts codes that can save you money on merchandise and shipping.

You can also download the free app. And speaking of Blair and saving money, Blair.com is offering 99 cent shipping on any order from now through June 5. That's not 99 cents per item, but 99 cents shipping for your entire order. Deals include $45 Alfred Dunner capris for $9.97, $33 big men's cargo shorts for $8.97, comforters, bedspreads, curtains, shoes, accessories, and more. That's Blair.com. The 99-cent shipping offer ends June 5th. Use code BAQL. T

The Gardendale Library will be hosting its First Saturday matinee movie this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. with the Disney movie "Moana," plus free popcorn. Free and low-cost movies are going on all around the viewing area this summer. You can see where and when many of these are happening by going to www.Bargainomics.com and clicking on the WBRC FOX6 TV page.

