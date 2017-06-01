Pet Of The Week - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pet Of The Week

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Sue Ellen McNabb with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! His name is Smiley Man.

For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

