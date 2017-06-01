Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about how to become a happier person! Change your internal dialogue... this is that little voice inside your head which commentates on everything around you.

Your internal dialogue allows you to do several things:

Make decisions about how something makes you feel & form opinions on things

Determine whether or not you believe something

Know if you need to do something or change what you are doing.

3 things you should know about your internal dialogue:

It runs automatically

You can choose what it says

It can shape your life

5 ways to change your internal dialogue to be happier:

Change mindset to one of choice, not force.

Smile!

Meditate

Avoid the negative

Used affirmations

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

