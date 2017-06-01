How To Become A Happier Person - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

How To Become A Happier Person

 Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about how to become a happier person! Change your internal dialogue... this is that little voice inside your head which commentates on everything around you. 

Your internal dialogue allows you to do several things:

  • Make decisions about how something makes you feel & form opinions on things 
  • Determine whether or not you believe something 
  • Know if you need to do something or change what you are doing. 

3 things you should know about your internal dialogue: 

  • It runs automatically
  • You can choose what it says
  • It can shape your life

5 ways to change your internal dialogue to be happier:

  • Change mindset to one of choice, not force. 
  • Smile!
  • Meditate
  • Avoid the negative
  • Used affirmations

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

