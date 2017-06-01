Birmingham hosts the 2017 National Senior Games presented by Humana. The Games will run June 2-15 in several venues across the Birmingham area, with more than 10,000 senior athletes experiencing the city.

During the two weeks, 14 different venues will serve as host for the events, including the Birmingham Crossplex, The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center, Samford University, Birmingham-Southern College and Oak Mountain State Park.

The Games include 19 sporting events, which range from pickleball, basketball, horseshoes, archery, bowling, volleyball, swimming, softball, and shuffleboard. Over 10,000 senior athletes and 15,000 visitors will flock to the city of Birmingham during these 13 days to celebrate active aging, competition, and explore the Magic City.

All of the events are free and open to the public and the media. For more information on the National Senior Games Association and the full schedule of events, visit www.nsga.com.

