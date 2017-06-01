13 Blazers baseball players to practice with minor league teams

UAB’s baseball team will be putting in extra work over the summer. The Blazers are sending 13 players to play for notable teams across the country.

Tanner Graham, Carter Pharis, and Antonio Ralat will play in the Cape Cod League. Graham and Pharis will be teammates on the Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox while Ralat will play for the Chatham Anglers.

Four other teammates, Stephen Dobbs, Isaiah Gonzales-Montoya, Jared Nixon, and Tyler Tolbert will play in the Great Lakes League with the Lima Locos.

In the California League, Blazers Zack Davis and Jim Jefferies will play with the So Cal Catch, while teammate Price Visintainer will don a San Luis Obispo jersey.

Thomas Johns and Ryan Ruggles will play in the Valley Baseball League in Virginia for the Front Royal Cardinals. Luke Eigsti will join the Jayhawk League in Kansas playing for the Dodge City Athletics.

